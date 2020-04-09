Doug Leier: Report sightings of whooping cranes

While not all of them fly over North Dakota or land here on their spring or fall migration, anyone who does get lucky enough to see them can chalk it up as a rare experience. As a biologist, I practice what I preach and don't intentionally go out looking for whooping cranes, but I do spend time outdoors at all times of year and have yet to see one on a random occasion.

But the Game and Fish Department does have a mounted specimen at its headquarters office in Bismarck, and it is indeed remarkable. It stands about 5 feet tall and if it had its wings outstretched, they would measure about 7 feet from tip to tip.

Adult whooping cranes are bright white with black wing tips, which are visible only when the wings are outspread. In flight, they extend their long necks straight forward, while their long, slender legs extend out behind the tail. Whooping cranes typically migrate singly or in groups of two to three birds and may be associated with sandhill cranes.

Other white birds, such as snow geese, swans and egrets, often are mistaken for whooping cranes.

The most common misidentification is pelicans, because their wingspan is similar and they tuck their pouch in flight, leaving a silhouette similar to a crane when viewed from below.