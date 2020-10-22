Doug Leier: Report All Poachers program aids game wardens

Johnson stressed how time is of the essence.

“Make the phone call right away to State Radio at 701-328-9921,” he said. “They'll get that phone call to the nearest game warden that's on the ground.”

Wardens want to know some basic elements, Johnson said.

“The nature of the offense, the location it occurred, and then get as many details as you can about what happened and who's involved,” he said. “We want to know about the vehicle, make, model, ideally a license plate. Then the violator -- get as much as you can about him or her, such as what they're wearing, height, age, if you're able to hair color, facial hair, whatever you can get that's going to help us.”

While many hunters and anglers want to see violators stopped, Johnson advises to let law enforcement handle the situation and not put yourself in harm's way.

“Never confront the violator. That's a huge safety risk,” he said. “So, never go in and confront the violator. Let us get the information and take care of it.”