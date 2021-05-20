Doug Leier: Preparation is key to safe boat outing

All boaters could benefit from taking a boater education course. In fact, some insurance companies give adult boat owners who pass the course a discount on boat insurance.

The course is available for home-study from the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office. Two commercial providers also offer the course online, and links to those sites are found on the department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

While the home-study course is free, students will be charged a fee to take it online. The online provider charges for the course, not the Game and Fish Department. The fee stays with the online provider.

The course covers legal requirements, navigation rules, getting underway, accidents and special topics such as weather, rules of the road, laws, lifesaving and first aid.

We can all agree that nobody sets out on a boating or fishing trip anticipating a collision or other water recreation emergency. Fact is, I’d argue that one of the biggest hurdles for anglers and boaters to overcome is the mentality of “it can’t happen to me.” Unfortunately, it can and does happen. As boating, fishing and water recreation activity increases from late spring through summer, please take the time to plan, prepare and adhere to safety rules and regulations.