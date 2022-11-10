Doug Leier: Poaching: rather than complain, report

The time to report a possible poaching violation is not the next time you see a game warden. Complaining about a situation you witnessed during deer or any other hunting season at the cafe, gas station, watering hole or at the high school game doesn’t help.

The best advice I can give is if you see a possible game and fish violation, report it via the Report All Poachers hotline or local law enforcement.

There’s no shortage of situations, scenarios and stories. The bottom line is if you see something, say something. The RAP hotline is 701-328-9921 to report game and fish violations.

A number of questions arise each year relating to blaze orange and hunting near occupied buildings. I can’t stress enough the basics of hunter safety in knowing your target and what is beyond. Once the trigger is pulled it’s too late. If there’s any doubt at all, take a breath. Reassess the situation before firing.

Here’s a few more questions for the 2022 North Dakota deer season:

Can I retrieve a wounded deer from posted land?

If the deer was shot on land where you had a legal right to be and it ran onto posted land, you may retrieve it. However, you may not take a firearm or bow with you. The department suggests contacting the landowner as a courtesy prior to entering. I’d suggest exhausting all possible avenues prior to entering private land. Doing everything possible to maintain positive hunter-landowner relations is paramount.

What if the landowner says I cannot retrieve a deer from posted land that was shot on land where I had a right to be?

Contact a game warden or other local law enforcement. Don’t engage or escalate the situation. In the interest of a private landowner, respect their rights and work through communication channels with law enforcement.

Can I drive off-trail on private land to retrieve a deer?

Unless prohibited by a landowner or operator, you may drive off-trail on private land once a deer has been killed and properly tagged. You must proceed to the carcass by the shortest accessible route and return to the road or trail by the same route. Keep in mind the potential for prairie fires. Conditions may be different where you live and where you hunt from week to week.

Can I transport someone else's deer?

Yes, but you will need a transportation permit from a game warden. The license holder, person transporting the animal, and the carcass must be presented to the game warden before the permit is issued. While you may know in advance your travel arrangements, these permits are not available until after the deer is harvested and prepared for transportation, as the carcass and tags must be inspected prior to issuing.

May I carry a pistol when I am hunting with a deer rifle?

Yes, but the handgun must meet minimum requirements listed in the deer hunting regulations to be legal for taking deer.

Can I carry both bow and gun afield during deer gun season if I have both licenses?

Yes, but only if you are going to fill your gun license. No firearms, except handguns, may be in the hunter’s possession while hunting with a deer bow license. However, handguns may not be used in any manner to assist in the harvest of a deer with an archery license.