Doug Leier: PLOTS guide, land posting apps available

The guides are not available to mail, so hunters will have to pick one up at a local vendor or at Game and Fish offices, or print individual maps from the website.

Conversely, this year the legislative action creating electronic posting in North Dakota means hunters should take note of the map tools available to identify electronically posted private land before venturing out in the field this fall. Those lands not open to hunting are not found in the PLOTS guide and must be accessed online.

Hunters not comfortable accessing the field with only a cellphone may want to print off maps prior to heading out. If you have a hunting partner or older hunter in the crew, offer to help, as we’re all learning how to use new technology.

Game and Fish Business Operations Manager Brian Hosek said map resources, mobile applications and printable maps can be found on the department’s website.

“We do provide a few different tools on our website, and each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline; others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact,” Hosek said. “And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies.”