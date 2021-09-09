Doug Leier: People are key to preventing wildfires

Hunters can play an important role this fall across the tinder-dry landscape. First and foremost, consider this advice: If you see something you think needs to be reported, pick up the phone and call.

This fall more than ever, people can save property and lives by reporting wildfires. Rather than assume it’s been reported or not of concern, reporting the fire is the best first decision.

Also, hunters, farmers, anyone just enjoying the outdoor sights and sounds of fall across North Dakota, need to do their part in not unintentionally sparking a wildlife.

Considering this year’s prolonged drought, combined with typical dry, late-summer and early fall ground conditions, an elevated fire danger index in most counties will likely influence outdoor activities.

Hunters, and anyone outdoors, are urged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index issued by the National Weather Service to alert the public to conditions that may be conducive to the accidental starting or spread of fires.

In addition, county governments have the authority to adopt penalties for violations of county restrictions related to burning bans. These restrictions apply regardless of the daily fire danger index and remain in place until each county’s commission rescinds the ban.