Doug Leier: Pandemic leads to enforcement improvements

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year have impacted all jobs, and North Dakota game wardens were no different.

In a similar way to how virtual conferences and online shopping were suddenly more popular than ever due to the reduced contact and concentration, so too was time outdoors. Fresh air and wide-open spaces replaced indoor concerts and sporting events in many cases.

The outdoors was open, and more hunters and anglers took to the fields and waters. About the only outdoor activity canceled was the spring paddlefish snagging season. (Note: Rest assured, this year's snagging season, barring unforeseen circumstances, is set to open May 1.)

Across the board from casual bird watching, a visit to a park and hikes for nonconsumptive activities, the outdoor recreation industry was not just surviving but thriving.

Some hunters and anglers maybe had not participated in years, while others had never hunted pheasants or caught a pike. No matter the reason, people flocked to the outdoors, and the job of game wardens to enforce game and fish rules and regulations was more important than ever. Doing their duty while keeping others safe also created new challenges to do their jobs with respect of COVID-19 precautions.