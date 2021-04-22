Doug Leier: Paddlefish season a reason to smile

The 2020 closing of the paddlefish take season (a limited catch-and-release was offered) was one of the few outdoors cancellations I recall over the past year. Game and Fish Fisheries Chief Greg Power said safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff were a major concern.

“Paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often participate in snagging while shoulder-to-shoulder,” Power said. “There is no realistic way to maintain proper separation.”

So, it’s with that backdrop of all the cancellations, delays and rescheduling over the past year that the 2021 paddlefish snagging season is another reason to smile in 2021.

May 1 marks the start of North Dakota's 2021 paddlefish snagging season. If history is any indication, over the course of three weeks a few thousand people will buy a special tag and trek to the shoreline of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers for a chance to reel in the state's largest fish.