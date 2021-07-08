Doug Leier: Outdoors photography is always in season

From the end of spring goose and turkey seasons until the mid-August early Canada goose opener, North Dakotans find themselves in a stretch of about three months with no game bird season open.

While some hunters take to shooting activities such as sporting clays or honing their archery skills, there’s an option for “shooting” North Dakota’s outdoors with anything from an old flip phone or modern smartphone to a high-grade professional camera. Photographing the outdoors is always in season, and national statistics show watchable wildlife and photography is enjoyed by millions.

Don’t believe me? Don’t think you fit the definition?

If you’ve ever stopped and watched a young fawn wobbling on new legs, or gazed in amazement at a hummingbird flitting from flower to flower, or taken a moment to appreciate any of North Dakota’s vast array of game or nongame wildlife, count yourself part of the watchable wildlife family.

As you spend time camping, fishing, hiking and exploring North Dakota’s outdoors, here’s a reminder that the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest for 2021 is now accepting entries. This is an annual photo contest that got its start 30 years ago as a promotion for the state’s nongame wildlife tax checkoff.