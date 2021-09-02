Doug Leier: Outdoors Magazine marks milestone

1991

There was a time when reports of a moose sighting in North Dakota would be challenged, scoffed at, or ignored as a product of someone’s vivid imagination. Of course, that wasn’t always the case as moose once thrived, as they do now, in the wooded areas of northeast and north central North Dakota. There was also a time the very suggestion of a huntable population of moose in North Dakota would have been thought an impossible dream. Since that first moose hunting season in 1977, both the population and the interest in hunting moose has grown. Since 1985, the Department has issued 100 or more permits each year, reaching a record of 131 permits issued for the seasons held in 1987 and 1988.

Most North Dakotans have never seen a bobcat and likely never will. This speaks more to the animal’s furtive nature, habitat choice and predilection to hunt in low light, rather than its abundance in the wild. Like a whisper quietly slipping through the cedar and sage of the rugged badlands, the bobcat spends much of its existence unnoticed. Just because these predators aren’t as conspicuous on the landscape as, say, white-tailed deer or Canada geese, doesn’t mean wildlife managers discount their presence. Quite the opposite, as bobcats in North Dakota are carefully managed.

