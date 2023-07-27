It’s hard to forget winter and its impact on fish, wildlife, hunters and anglers. While the recovery will slowly meld into the coming fall seasons, it’s important to realize the influence down the road.

In similar fashion, the legislative session, which wrapped up around the same time the ice and snow was finally giving way to spring, produced bills that will change how you spend your time outdoors from now into the future.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracked 22 outdoors-related bills during the 2023 Legislature; 12 passed both chambers and were signed into law.

Two of these bills drew more attention than most.

House bill 1151 was a bill that, if passed, would have removed the department’s authority to ban hunting big game over bait. Our position on HB1151 was based on the science surrounding chronic wasting disease, and our testimony reflected that. HB1151 passed the House but failed in the Senate.

Senate bill 1538 generated a lot of interest and discussion as it relates to how the department regulates fishing tournaments. SB1538 passed both the House and Senate but had to go to conference committee as it was amended on the House side. It ultimately passed both chambers, so we have new legislation governing the regulation of fishing tournaments in North Dakota.

The department makes every attempt to represent its customer base when considering its position on all bills. However, that base is oftentimes divided on their specific perspective of legislation, so it can be virtually impossible to represent all individual interests in a way that satisfies everyone. Which is certainly why we encourage people to get involved in the legislative process in North Dakota that is built around, and encourages, citizen participation.

We will forever continue to encourage all to become informed on legislation and make their opinions known to their respective lawmakers.

The following bills take effect Tuesday, except HB 1538, begins the following licensing year, April 1, 2024. A complete list of bills is on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

HB 1014 – Provides an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the Industrial Commission and agencies under its control. This includes the Outdoor Heritage Fund at $15 million.

HB 1134 – Nonresident current North Dakota National Guard members are eligible to receive resident licenses, except lottery permits.

HB 1224 – Allows a dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal and must have permission from the landowner or person authorized by the landowner before entering private land for the recovery of a big game animal.

HB 1233 – Allows an 11-, 12- or 13-year-old antlerless white-tailed deer youth hunter to also hunt during the regular deer gun season.

HB 1260 – Develops agreements to compensate private landowners for the development of habitat on private property for addressing fish and wildlife populations. In addition, allows the Game and Fish director to issue special antlerless elk depredation management licenses to landowners upon payment of the fee required for a resident big game license. To be eligible for this license, a landowner cannot charge a fee for elk hunting and must allow reasonable public access as determined by the director.

HB 1366 – Allows an individual engaged in barefoot skiing or surfing to wear a wetsuit. A life preserver must be on board the towing vessel for a person barefoot skiing or surfing.

HB 1409 – A nonresident youth who is less than 16 years of age may purchase a resident general game hunting license and may hunt small game and waterfowl, except swans and wild turkeys, during the entire regular small game and waterfowl seasons. The accompanying adult family member or legal guardian does not have to be licensed.

HB 1538 – Relates to fishing. Established an application fee of $75 for all tournaments, a conservation fee of an amount to be determined between the tournament sponsor and a representative of the fishing tournament (except for nonprofits), post-contest reporting requirements, a Game and Fish-established fishery conservation fund, and a surcharge of $5 on each nonresident fishing license. Effective April 1, 2024.

SB 2017 – Establishes an appropriation of $107,611,466 to Game and Fish for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025.

SB 2097 – Requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

SB 2297 – Certified Game and Fish volunteer instructors who have maintained active status in the state for 30 years are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses. Emergency clause carried; effective immediately.

SB 2382 – Provides clarity to the motorboat numbering exemptions section of the North Dakota Century Code.