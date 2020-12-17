Doug Leier: North Dakota has new chief game warden

Q: What are some of the challenges that you foresee?

Scott: These are certainly trying times for enforcement in general. With the COVID pandemic going on and where that's going to take us into the future, we're reacting to that on a daily basis and we’ll continue to have to do that. A major item that changes is technology -- whether it's technology as in hunting or fishing equipment or cellphones, different social media platforms -- and that's not going to change.

Q: North Dakota is a fairly big state. How demanding is that on your game wardens?

Scott: It certainly is demanding and a challenge at times. We are a small agency and a small division. We have 39 total employees in the enforcement division, but only 28 field wardens. So, they do have to cover large areas, and they do a tremendous job with what they're allowed to do, but it can be a challenge at times.

Q: During these unusual times, the Game and Fish Department has sold a record number of fishing licenses. How are your game wardens handling the extra participation in the outdoors?