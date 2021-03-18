Doug Leier: Next generation of outdoors enthusiasts is key

From 2011-16, the United States lost 2.2 million hunters nationwide amidst population increases. Now, here in North Dakota, Bendel said we were actually one of four states that did not experience per capita hunting license decrease during that time. However, in 1991, 29% of hunters were over the age of 45, but by 2016, 55% were over the age of 45.

The reality is the demographic of our hunters is graying and they’re not being replaced. Almost all our hunting and fishing license sales reflect declines in people ages 17-44. North Dakota may not be seeing immediate hunting number drop-offs, but it would be irresponsible to think it can’t or won’t happen. We hope it won’t, but hoping for the best isn’t a plan to succeed.

Bendel circles back to why her position is necessary.

“I’m joining the growing number of wildlife positions across the country devoted to R3 -- recruiting, retaining and reactivating the next generation of hunters, anglers and conservationists. I am the R3 coordinator for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and can’t do this alone,” Bendel said.