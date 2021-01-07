Doug Leier: Mule deer, salmon and social media

The holiday season is crazy, especially during a pandemic, so I’m guessing a few worthy news and notes from the outdoors may have slipped by. Here’s a few I think even nonhunters and anglers may find interesting.

Salmon in North Dakota?

Yes, we do have a viable salmon population in North Dakota, and fisheries crews have completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, after collecting more than 2.1 million eggs.

Russ Kinzler, North Dakota Game and Fish Department Missouri River System fisheries biologist, said crews easily collected enough eggs to stock the 400,000 smolts planned for Lake Sakakawea in 2021, as well as to provide approximately 400,000 surplus eggs to South Dakota.

The majority of the eggs were collected from Lake Sakakawea, with help from the Missouri River below Garrison Dam. Average size of female salmon was 8.3 pounds, which is almost 2 pounds heavier than last year.