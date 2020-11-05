Doug Leier: More deer questions answered

Do not hunt on road rights of way unless you are certain they are open to public use. Most road rights of way are easements under control of the adjacent landowner and are closed to hunting when the adjacent land is posted closed to hunting.

Can I hunt on a section line if it is posted on both sides?

No. If the land is posted on both sides, the section line is closed to hunting but is still open for travel.

Can I retrieve a wounded deer from posted land?

If the deer was shot on land where you had a legal right to be and it ran onto posted land, you may retrieve it. However, you may not take a firearm or bow with you. The department suggests contacting the landowner as a courtesy prior to entering.

What if the landowner says I cannot retrieve a deer from posted land that was shot on land where I had a right to be?

Contact a game warden.

Can I drive off a trail on private land to retrieve a deer?