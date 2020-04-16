Doug Leier: Mixed results for 2019 deer season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most Vikings and Twins fans can remember how their last season ended. In general, each team lost in the playoffs, but you’d probably have to stop and think about the details, such as which team the Vikings beat in the first round of the playoffs (Saints), and which team swept the Twins in the first round (Yankees).

If you had a deer license in 2019, I’d venture to say the memories are much easier to recall. Snow, cold and standing crops all played a part in the final tally of last year’s deer season for each individual hunter.

You may have filled your tag an hour into the season on the first small doe that came by. Some hunters may have waited until the last second on the final day for the chance at a large buck, and while statistically they may not have “filled their tag,” in their heart the season was still successful.

Before we dig into the numbers, don’t forget that season circumstances can vary from one part of the state to another. Last fall, North Dakota likely had more standing corn than ever, and many of your favorite hunting spots were hit with a record fall moisture, making the field/road conditions some of the most challenging ever.