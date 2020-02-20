Doug Leier: Midwinter survey documents 'kindred spirit' waterfowl

My job as an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is varied. One aspect I enjoy is helping out with other Game and Fish functions such as checking on fishing access areas or possible fish kills, or conducting upland or small game surveys.

One of those surveys is a count of waterfowl hanging around North Dakota in the middle of winter. When I try to explain my role in that midwinter waterfowl survey to friends, one of the first questions is: "why?"

The short answer is the survey is not just a North Dakota tally, but a nationwide count that tracks all species of geese to better understand their migration and wintering habitat, food and population dynamics.

It occurs the first week of January in all 50 states. Game and Fish migratory game bird management supervisor Mike Szymanski says the midwinter waterfowl survey is the longest-running coordinated migratory bird survey in North America. It got its start in 1935 as an effort to estimate continental populations, as at the time breeding ground surveys had not yet started, and even today some of the Arctic-nesting goose species are difficult to survey because of the remoteness of their breeding grounds.