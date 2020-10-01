Doug Leier: Many North Dakota wildlife populations on the rise

While 2020 has been an unusual year, to say the least, there is some good news in the outdoors as many of North Dakota’s bird and big game populations are on the rise.

The spring population index for ring-necked pheasants in North Dakota was up 15% from 2019. In the primary regions holding pheasants, the number of roosters heard crowing in spring was up statewide, with increases ranging from 1-18%.

North Dakota’s turkey population has been trending in the direction hunters like to see. For the fall turkey season, 3,785 licenses are available, 125 more than last year.

Sharp-tailed grouse continue to rebound after the 2017 drought. The 2020 spring census indicated a 22% increase in bird numbers from 2019.

Ducks and geese

The number of duck broods observed during the state Game and Fish Department’s July brood survey was similar to last year’s count, and 52% above the 1965-2019 average. The average brood size was 6.75 ducklings, nearly identical to last year’s estimate.