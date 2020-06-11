Doug Leier: Leave baby animals alone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Readers of this column will know that I love wildlife and the outdoors as much as anyone. In person, on the phone and via email I’ve connected with many compassionate people regarding situations with young wildlife, and I understand it’s not easy to step back from the urge to “help” an animal and let nature take its course.

But in the big picture, that is the best choice.

From seemingly abandoned deer fawns, to birds that fell from a nest, to a mother duck trying to lead her brood across a crowded city parking lot, people care about North Dakota wildlife and want to do what they can to help when these situations arise.

However, the best thing to do in almost all such cases is to simply leave the young animal alone. While that is not always an easy thing to do, it helps to know that an animal has much better odds of surviving long-term in the wild if left alone versus being taken into captivity.

That’s not to say that every animal that “appears” alone or abandoned will survive. But then again, not every young animal that looks like it could use some help is actually in need of help.