The North Dakota Game and Fish Department uses indexes to frame population estimates for waterfowl and upland game. While a census is an exact count, the resources needed for an exact population count aren’t a wise use of agency time.

The department uses indexes compared to past years and long term to track trends, which aren’t as intensive but provide a useful comparison and population estimate.

Crowing counts

The number of roosters heard crowing during the Game and Fish Department’s 2023 spring pheasant crowing count survey was up 30% statewide from last year.

“We documented increased production for most of the state during 2022 brood routes compared to the last couple years, and we also confirmed high reproduction rates while aging hunter-submitted pheasant wings,” said R.J. Gross, department upland game management biologist. “So, the increase in pheasant density comes as no surprise despite the high snowfall this past winter.”

The primary regions holding pheasants showed 19.5 crows per stop in the southwest, up from 14.1 in 2022; 16.6 crows per stop in the northwest, up from 13.7; and 12.8 crows per stop in the southeast, up from 9.7. The count in the northeast, which is not a primary region for pheasants, was 3.3 crows per stop, up from 3.0 last year.

“Current conditions are excellent across the state with adequate moisture this spring and early summer. These conditions should foster insect hatches, which would provide forage to chicks for brood rearing,” Gross said. “Pheasant chicks hatch from early June through late July. Much of nesting success will depend on the weather, and we will more accurately assess pheasant production during our late-summer roadside counts, which begin at the end of July.”

Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers drive specified 20-mile routes, stopping at predetermined intervals and counting the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a two-minute period.

The number of pheasant crows heard are compared to previous years’ data, providing a trend summary.

Waterfowl breeding index

The 76th annual spring breeding duck survey showed an index of more than 3.4 million birds, up just 1.5% from last year.

And like last year, the breeding duck index for 2023 was the 23rd highest on record and stands at 39% above the long-term (1948-2022) average, according to Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird supervisor.

“As with all May waterfowl surveys, we are counting what remains of last year’s fall flight. After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat relative to responses that are more typical with abundant water on the landscape,” Szymanski said. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions (i.e., the Drift Prairie) is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall. Such observations may be more typical as prospects for large fall flights decline from those of the 1994 to 2016 time period.”

Indices for most individual species, except for blue-winged teal, mallards and scaup increased from 2022. Mallards were down 9.8% from 2022 and represented the 27th highest count on record. The green-winged teal index increased 71%, wigeon and pintails increased 58% and 47%, respectively, and other increases ranged from 12% for shovelers to 19% for canvasbacks. Decreases from the 2022 index were observed for scaup (-23%), mallards (-9.8%) and blue-winged teal (-4.4%).

Pintails, a species of management concern, appeared to be responding to excellent nesting conditions where available, Szymanski said. These birds have struggled continentally and it’s good to see them respond to areas with good habitat conditions in the state, he added.

“Breeding duck numbers in North Dakota generally trend with wetland conditions. After a nominal increase, the overall number of ducks is still above the 75-year average, but 15% below the 1994-2016 average,” Szymanski said. “Breeding duck indices above 4 million in the state will be unlikely, even during the wettest years, unless our upland nesting habitats improve. The Dakotas will no longer be able to consistently buoy midcontinent duck populations without large numbers of acres of secure nesting cover on the landscape in the form of perennial grasses provided by programs like CRP.”

Wetland index

The number of total wetlands was down 26% from last year and 76% above the 1948-2022 average. The water index is based on basins with water and does not necessarily represent the amount of water contained in wetlands or the type of wetlands represented.

“This is the seventh-wettest spring in terms of wet basins on record, following our second-wettest survey last year,” Szymanski said. “The prairie wetland ecosystem is highly dynamic, which is evidenced by the last few years bouncing between wet and dry conditions. Whether wet or not, waterfowl resources continue to decline in the state due to diminished reproductive potential, limited by secure nesting cover.”

Canada goose index

Szymanski added that the estimated number of Canada geese (297,914) in North Dakota during the May 2023 survey was down 23% from the 2022 estimate, which was a record.

“Canada goose nesting efforts appeared to be reduced and delayed as few Canada goose broods and lower-than-normal numbers of nests were observed on the survey,” he added. “There were many pairs and small groups of Canada geese observed during the survey on territories. Pairs may have simply been delayed, but some flooding of nests occurred during early May in areas with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall during active nesting."