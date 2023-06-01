Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No angler or recreational boater wants to get a citation for any violation. In the same line of thinking, game wardens would much rather see compliance with rules and regulations than issue a citation.

And remember, “Ignorance is not an excuse.”

While you may not knowingly violate a law, the future of our aquatic habitat is better served with compliance. Doing your part to follow the rules to help reduce the potential introduction or spread of aquatic nuisance species is the best decision for all.

Here’s a quick overview for North Dakota. Be advised the goal is the same in other states but they may differ in laws.

ND ANS regulations

1. All aquatic vegetation must be removed from boats, personal watercraft, trailers, and fishing and hunting equipment such as fishing poles, bait buckets, lures, duck decoys, and waders before leaving a body of water. That means "vegetation free" when transporting watercraft and/or equipment away from a boat ramp, landing area or shoreline.

2. All docks, lifts, and related equipment must be dried and left out of the water for at least 21 days before they may be placed in another water.

3. Live aquatic bait or aquatic vegetation may not be transported into North Dakota.

4. All water must be drained from boats and other watercraft, including bilges, livewells, baitwells and motors before leaving a water body.

5. All drain plugs that may hold back water must be removed, and water-draining devices must be open, on all watercraft and recreational, commercial, and construction equipment bilges and confined spaces, during any out-of-water transport of same.

6. Anglers may not transport live bait in water away from any Class I ANS-infested water. A list of Class 1 water bodies is at bit.ly/3WVoaxX. All water must be drained from bait buckets as anglers leave the shore or remove their boat from the water. Anglers must properly dispose of unused bait away from the water's edge, as dumping bait in the water or on shore is illegal. In all other waters not infested with Class I ANS species, anglers can transport live bait in water in containers of 5 gallons or less in volume.

Additional recommendations

Clean -- Inspect and remove any plants or animals that may be present prior to leaving the immediate access area. If possible, also remove excessive mud that may harbor seeds or organisms. It is illegal to have ANS or vegetation on your equipment when leaving a water body or when entering North Dakota. Removed weeds can be discarded along the shore, and/or in trash receptacles if available in the parking lot.

Drain -- Remove all water from all equipment prior to leaving the immediate access area. Not only is this a regulation, but water can hold microscopic organisms that may grow and damage your equipment over time. Leave drain plugs out and draining devices open during transport into or within North Dakota to avoid a ticket.

Dry -- Although not required by North Dakota law, it’s a good idea to allow equipment to dry completely, freeze for 48 hours, or decontaminate before using again. In North Dakota, typical drying times average around seven days in the summer, but can be longer or shorter based on temperature and humidity (the cooler and more humid, the longer the drying time).

Decontamination of equipment is not required by North Dakota law, but it is a highly recommended step to further reduce the likelihood of spreading ANS.

Places where aquatic nuisance species can hide and hitchhike to new waters: hitch, livewell, mud and water on floor, lines, trailer frame, boat hull, rollers, prop, axles/wheels, boat motor.