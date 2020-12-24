Doug Leier: Ice fishing insight offered

Power: It can be substantial. In an open winter, at least in the past, we've seen as much as 25% of our entire annual fishing effort come from the ice fishing season. On a bad winter, historically, it could be as low as 5%.

Power: Ice fishing has changed dramatically over the last four decades. One area is the amount of money and investment in technology and equipment that goes into ice fishing. It's not what it once was. And along those lines, people have apparently a lot more money to invest in outdoor recreation and they're using it to get them onto lakes. Track vehicles, snowmobiles and ATVs have been around a long time, but the cost of some track vehicles and SnoBears have gone up. You're seeing a lot more of that when it comes to the ice fishing season. Now, even in a bad winter with snow and challenging access issues, anglers can get onto those lakes. In the big picture, that's a bit of a game changer. From our fish management perspective, we're expecting to see more effort and more harvest in the winter.