Doug Leier: Hunting, studies boost mountain lion knowledge

More than 500 kill sites (prey killed by mountain lions) also were investigated, showing that of the 12 species eaten by mountain lions, 77% were deer.

“Like a lot of our mark and recapture studies, the collared lions gave us a lot of good information about home range, survivability, reproduction … things that we can really look at as an agency to help us manage mountain lions in the future,” Williams said.

The study indicated that, based on carcasses and mortality of radio-collared lions, mountain lions in the Badlands have a 42-48% survival rate.

“That’s about 30% lower than needed to sustain the current population of this size,” said Stephanie Tucker, department game management section leader, in the February 2016 issue of North Dakota Outdoors.

Williams said the study taught agency wildlife managers that hunter harvest can have a big influence on lion numbers.

And without the study, Williams said, there would be so much biologists still wouldn’t know.

“It’s not like you can get some airplanes in the air and get a handle on where the lions are at, what’s their abundance, those types of things,” he said. “Because lions are very, very secretive, about the only way you’re going to learn some things is through a collar study where you get real-time information that is collected over a number of years. Information such as home ranges, reproductive status … This study was important to us as a department, which put us in a better situation, a better position to responsibly manage these animals.”

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

