Doug Leier: Hunters should heed license rules

If you drew a spring turkey license and haven’t received the tag in the mail yet, it could be because you haven’t purchased a new general game and habitat license or combination license for the 2021 hunting seasons.

The general game and habitat license is required for pretty much all hunting of game species in North Dakota. This requirement became law in the 1960s, but the transition to electronic licensing and all-electronic applications now allows the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to verify that a lottery license holder also has the required general game license before sending the turkey, moose, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, pronghorn or swan tag.

For spring turkey hunters preparing for the opener April 10, there is a bit of a sense of urgency for securing the proper licenses in time for Game and Fish to get the tag out before the season opens.