Doug Leier: Hunter safety has several components

One last point. It’s October, and whether your next outing is your first or 15th, think safety. Sure, we all want to get away from it all, but we need to be reasonable as well. So, before you leave your mobile phones or communication devices back at the truck or hunting camp, think of what they can do for you in an emergency. Just put them on vibrate or silent. In the event you need one to call for help, you’ll be glad you have it along.