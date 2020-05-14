Doug Leier: Hunter education available online

The online course is still available to students who were already enrolled in classes that were canceled, and also to qualifying students who were not previously enrolled in a class. For both preregistered and new students, when the online hunter education course and an accompanying virtual field day are completed, a temporary hunter education number will be provided, which will allow lottery applications and license purchases in 2020.

Prospective students who had not previously registered can sign up through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. After signing up for the class, the student will receive an email with further relevant information and instructions. The online portion of the class must be completed within two weeks of signup.

Each student will then have until Dec. 31, 2020, to attend one in-person class session, to take the official Game and Fish hunter education written and practical exams. If this is not completed by the end of the year, the temporary hunter education number will expire and the student will have to retake the course in the future.

Game and Fish will notify students when dates and locations are established for these final class sessions.

This new online hunter education alternative will be available until instructors are able to return to scheduling in-person classes. More information is available at the Game and Fish website, or by contacting the department’s Bismarck headquarters at 701-328-6300, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

