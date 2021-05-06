Doug Leier: Game warden is a rewarding career

Within the job eligibility requirements, a degree in criminal justice, fisheries and wildlife management or related field is not required, but is beneficial. Game wardens have been hired from various backgrounds, and part of the pedigree would include an interest in law enforcement and knowledge of fish and wildlife; but if you do meet the requirements, I’d encourage you to apply. Don’t hesitate to contact your local warden or the enforcement division headquarters in Bismarck if you have any questions.

Wardens typically work alone under varied conditions, at all hours of the day, night and weekends. In addition to law enforcement duties, wardens assist in the areas of public relations, education programs, and hunter and boat safety education.

Understand, the work of a game warden closely follows hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation, but a great angler or avid hunter doesn’t equate to a preferred game warden candidate as much as being a baseball fan means you’d be a great pitcher or coach.