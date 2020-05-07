Doug Leier: Game warden is a great career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The course of life can change in subtle ways, and one seemingly small “what if” can make a huge difference. One of those for me occurred at the time I graduated from college.

I was scheduled to complete my degree from North Dakota State University in December. At about the same time, the state Game and Fish Department put out a notice that it would hold a periodic game warden exam early that same month. I was excited, but realistic.

As a young man growing up in the outdoors of North Dakota, a career as a game warden was always a dream and goal for me. A broader goal was working for a natural resource agency in just about any capacity.

While the reality was (and still is) that game warden job openings are typically few and far between, and when they occur the competition is high, someone eventually is offered that job.

To meet the requirements of becoming a game warden, I needed my degree. The test was a couple of weeks before I received my diploma, and initially I thought I wouldn’t be able to even register, as technically I wouldn’t have yet graduated.

My dad then suggested I contact Game and Fish to clarify the requirement, which I did, and I was relieved to learn that the degree is necessary “at time of hire,” and not at the time of the test.