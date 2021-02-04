Doug Leier: Game and Fish director outlines priorities

The latest update from North Dakota Game and Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand on agency priorities through 2021:

As we collectively bid 2020 good riddance, many of the challenges everyone faced in what will be remembered as an unimaginable year will certainly continue to test us.

Like in all walks of life, Game and Fish personnel were challenged over the last many months to fulfill the department’s mission, which is “to protect, conserve and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitats for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use.”

I can say, without hesitation, that Game and Fish staff met this mission in 2020, despite the long line of obstacles. Many adjustments were made to enable department personnel to continue to work in the field and indoors safely. These changes were made without hesitation, which came as no surprise to me, considering the makeup of those dedicated individuals employed at Game and Fish.

Certainly, it was a team effort, and it will remain so as we move on to meet the demands of 2021.