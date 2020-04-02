Doug Leier: Future of southern Badlands sheep uncertain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We just kept getting these pulses of pneumonia and very low lamb recruitment,” Wiedmann said.

What big game biologists learned over time is that Mycoplasma can’t survive without the host. Understanding that, introducing healthy animals into a population of pneumonia survivors is futile when trying to rebuild the herd.

To have a healthy and eventually growing bighorn sheep population south of the interstate, Wiedmann said, all of the existing bighorns must first be removed from the landscape.

Game and Fish had intended to get that process started as early as this fall by offering hunting licenses that would have allowed taking of rams and ewes.

“We want hunters to be the first option in harvesting the ewe population,” Wiedmann said. “What’s important is that we get them all, and that’s the tricky thing.”

However, Game and Fish has now put those plans on hold as a survey this winter found domestic sheep, which could pose a risk of infecting any new bighorns brought in, within a fairly close distance of a planned release site.