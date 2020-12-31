Doug Leier: Furbearer biologist discusses issues

Tucker on muskrats

We had a good reproductive season for muskrats this past summer and muskrat surveys are primarily done in the spring. Spring surveys from earlier this past April didn't really show an uptick in muskrat numbers anywhere in the state. But I wouldn't be surprised if locally or on a smaller regional scale some people did see more muskrats in their area due to the good water conditions we had on the landscape this past summer.

Tucker on WMAs

A couple of years ago we started requiring that all trapping equipment left on our wildlife management areas be identified with either the trapper's name, address and telephone number or their equipment identification number. You can get an equipment identification number on our website when you log into your account. That identification number stays with you for your lifetime; it never changes. You can also use that equipment identification number for your tree stands or ground binds left on WMAs or even your ice houses, your fish houses left unattended on ice, you can use that equipment identification number.

If you're going to leave trapping equipment on WMAs, the equipment must be tagged and identified. Also, you cannot use cable devices or snares on our WMAs until after the pheasant season closes Jan 3. So, we have a lot of activity, a lot of dog hunters using our WMAs during this high time of year for upland game seasons, which is why we make people hold off in using those cable devices until after those seasons close.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0