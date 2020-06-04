Doug Leier: Fisheries chief talks quality of life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Few people better understand the quality-of-life aspect that fishing provides in North Dakota than longtime state Game and Fish Department Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power.

He recently shared some insights in the March-April 2020 North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine. Here’s a condensed version of Power’s essay.

“While 'quality of life' lacks a clear definition, most people have their own interpretation of what it means. Regardless of what measurement is used, North Dakotans tend to be happy and outdoorsy.

“I’ve long been blessed to be surrounded by wonderful family and good friends. In addition, I’m one of only a couple dozen people in the state who are fortunate to wear two hats -- one as a fisheries biologist working in North Dakota and the other as an avid North Dakota angler.

“Given the magnitude of differing fishing waters across North Dakota, coupled with the dynamic nature of managing our state’s fisheries, both the everyday challenges and rewards are many. And teaming with staff and the fishing public to address these challenges has resulted in a long list of successes.