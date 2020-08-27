Doug Leier: Fish stocking a record success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up listening to Casey Kasem’s Weekly Top 40 music countdown. It was a different era in which musical success wasn’t measured by downloads and clicks. Even to this day, I can’t say I really understood how his Top 40 was compiled, but I was hip to the long-distance dedications.

Listeners (maybe thousands?) would write the show and Kasem would read one on air and the dedication was granted. How he picked the song and when to play it was seemingly some sort of science based on geography and popularity. He knew which one would draw in the listeners.