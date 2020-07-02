Doug Leier: Fees and taxes support outdoors recreation

What you won’t find anywhere in the Game and Fish Department’s budget is an allocation from the state of North Dakota general fund. Put another way, of all the state income taxes you and I pay every year, zero of that winds up in the Game and Fish Department budget.

That fact is probably the least understood of the Game and Fish funding scenario. So it’s a good reminder as we take a look at the role those federal excise dollars play on an annual basis.

Earlier this year, Game and Fish received $12.8 million as its share of excise taxes paid by America's recreational shooters, hunters, anglers and boaters. Altogether, 56 state and territorial fish and wildlife agencies shared more than $971 million.

The funding is used by Game and Fish to support conservation programs such as fish and wildlife monitoring, habitat improvement, research and education. The money also helps pay for hunter and aquatic education, and fish and wildlife-related recreation projects. Federal assistance funds pay for up to 75% of the cost of each project, while the state contributes at least 25% from nonfederal sources.