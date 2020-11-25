Doug Leier: Experimenting with fingerlings

I’ll interrupt the usual “migration” of hunting information this time of year with an interesting update on the future of fishing in North Dakota, where fisheries biologists continue to mix the standard tried and true fish stocking with innovation and experimentation.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists have for years stocked millions of walleye fingerlings across the state each June. Last year, 12 million walleye fingerlings were stocked in a record 180 waters.

In addition, Jerry Weigel, department fisheries production and development supervisor, estimated 170,000 advanced walleye fingerlings were stocked in North Dakota waters in 2020. These bigger fish -- longer than those stocked in June -- are hopefully less interesting to predators.

“We’ve been experimenting by growing some of our traditional 1 ¼ - to 1 ½-inch fish for an extra six weeks up to, say, 3 to 4 inches to see if we can have a little better success in lakes with high bullhead or perch populations,” Weigel said. “Our hope is that these larger, advanced fingerlings get passed on by predators and we can create a little better walleye fishery in some of these lakes.