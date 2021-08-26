Doug Leier: Electronic posting another option for landowners

The North Dakota Legislature earlier this year passed a bill to allow electronic posting of private land. It’s another option for landowners. If they would rather post property as they have in the past, they still can.

Landowners interested in posting electronically for the 2021-22 hunting season had to do so by July 15. If a landowner wants to go out and put up posted signs now or in the future on land they didn’t electronically post, they still can.

Brian Hosek, North Dakota Game and Fish Department administrative operations manager, said nearly 4 million acres were enrolled electronically by the deadline.

There are tools available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, that hunters can use to determine land that has been electronically posted. These include multiple map applications and digital PDF documents that can be saved to a device or printed for use in the field.

The map apps can be accessed by a computer or smartphone. The apps offer features to identify a point of contact, work offline or without cellular service, and create your own maps. Custom maps provide the ability to turn on other map features, such as deer hunting units and aerial imagery, or zoom into areas to see more detailed information.