Doug Leier: Electronic posting a new option for landowners

As with any new legislation or program there are many questions. While space doesn’t allow for all potential questions, here’s a few Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are landowners required to use the electronic posting application to post their lands?

A: No. Electronic posting is an additional option for landowners to post land to prohibit hunting access. Landowners can still use traditional posting with physical signage.

Q: I prefer to use my existing signs or physical signs. Can I still try the electronic posting system?

A: Yes. Land can be posted with physical signs and electronically.

Q: I only post some of my land. Can I leave some lands unposted and use electronic posting on others?

A: Yes. Landowners can use any of the options to post land parcels or leave land parcels unposted.

Q: Do I need to post my land every year?

A: Yes. To ensure land has not been sold or leased to another individual, it is necessary to post annually. The posting system will allow an import of previous postings.

Q: I entered information to search land parcels and did not get results.