While working the Outdoors Show in winter one of the more frequent discussions centered on electronic posting of private land for hunting.

For example, one landowner didn’t appreciate a neighboring hunter/landowner accessing land left unposted by others before returning to hunt his own posted property. While few would support the morality of the choice, it was a good reminder of how even with the old physical posting regulation, there wasn’t then or now a mechanism to prevent the situation other than a hunter/landowner’s own conscience.

Another landowner was thankful for the ease and efficiency. He was easily able to post his acreage with less time and less investment in signs and going out to physically post.

The one hunter I spent the most time talking to was a little closer to the end of his hunting career than the beginning. The point he made was since electronic posting was in place, he was done hunting. It was too complicated. He wasn’t a computer guy, and his phone was used simply for calling. Not for texting and no way was he going to pull up the Game and Fish Department mobile app to buy a license, let alone determine land access.

I did remind him this was Game and Fish responding to legislation and the entire process was very involved, including much input from hunters, landowners and the department. The current system, while not perfect, is a compromise.

I empathize with the challenges lifelong hunters face, but my final request was for him not to give up so easily. Find someone comfortable with a computer and have them print out maps and names of contacts for the areas you're likely to hunt. Ask at a local wildlife club or even the gas station or bait shop for some help if needed.

My final point was, if you want to hunt you can find a place, a way.

2023 electronic posting

Landowners interested in posting private land electronically for the 2023-24 hunting season can log into My Account on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The deadline for landowners to digitally post land is July 1, which enables Game and Fish to produce print material and digital content prior to hunting seasons that begin in August.

Landowners who enrolled land electronically last year can renew, add or modify posting designations during the enrollment period. Others posting for the first time might need to create a profile.

To post land, proceed to the “Land Parcels/Electronic Posting” section at the bottom of the page and click “Search/Renew Land parcels.” The electronic posting system is linked to land descriptions based on county tax parcel information.

The Game and Fish website has complete instructions for landowners, along with frequently asked questions for both landowners and hunters.

Game and Fish developed a new mobile app that allows outdoors enthusiasts instant access in the field to their licenses, hunting and fishing regulations and other important information. To download the app, go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search NDGF or North Dakota Game and Fish Department.