Doug Leier: Early fishing not a detriment to fisheries

But every spring, and maybe this spring more than most because we could have open water statewide very early, we hear concerns from anglers who witness or see pictures of people keeping some big, heavy, egg-bearing female pike or walleye caught from lake shores, below dams or in constricted rivers or channels.

While these fish are potential producers, we all know there are far more not being caught, with each having the potential of providing tens of thousands of eggs. It's basically a numbers game for fish.

For the most part, a stringer full of big walleye or pike taken before the spawning run may make the anglers look like game hogs in the eyes of some people, but it doesn't hurt the fishery any more than catching and keeping those same fish over Memorial Day weekend.

That said, experimental or restrictive regulations are always an option if it appears there is a need and the regulation can be fairly evaluated in a manner that produces reliable results, so we know it was the right thing to do for the fishery in the long term.