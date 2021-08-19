Doug Leier: Early Canada goose season on tap

August is no longer just about winding down the fishing season and planning and preparing for upcoming hunting seasons.

While North Dakota has long had a crow season that got its start in mid-August, it wasn’t until changes several years ago put the early Canada goose opener into the middle of the month that a significant season kicked off before Labor Day weekend.

The first early Canada goose season was held in 1999 as a regional effort to help reduce resident Canada goose numbers in North Dakota. Season dates covered the first few weeks of September, so most of the harvest took place before other subspecies of Canada geese started to migrate into the state.

At first, only a couple of counties in southeastern North Dakota were part of the early season, but the open area expanded to the entire state the next year, and the opening date was moved to mid-August in 2008. The 15th of the month has become somewhat of the standard opener, though lack of harvested crops for field hunting in some years can limit hunter interest, as can abundant mosquitoes and late-summer heat. But still, the opportunity is there for hunters who are willing to take on the elements.

2021 early goose season details: