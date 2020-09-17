Doug Leier: Drop in bird numbers alarming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunters often keep their eyes and ears open this time of year for reports on the fall flight forecast of ducks from North Dakota (up 9% from 2019) and late-summer pheasant brood counts (better than last year).

Lost in this glimpse of what the 2020 fall hunting seasons might hold is a staggering number that is so closely tied to North Dakota’s prairie landscape that harbors, at times, an untold number of waterfowl and upland game birds.

According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, the Western meadowlark population is declining. The BBS launched in 1966 as an international avian monitoring program to track the status and trends of North American bird populations.

It’s been reported that the population of North Dakota’s state bird has declined 75% since 1970. This is an incredible fall for this prairie icon that once was so familiar.

More than 4,600 BBS routes exist across the United States and Canada, and 44 of those are in North Dakota. A survey route is 24.5 miles long and at every half mile, the observer stands on the road and conducts a 3-minute point count, where every bird seen and heard within a quarter-mile radius is recorded.