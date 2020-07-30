Doug Leier: Don't drink and boat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ll never tire from stressing the importance of outdoor safety because hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors is beneficial in a variety of ways.

Outdoor recreation brings people -- old friends, new acquaintances, family -- together. If you simply need time away from the stress at work or need to refocus, the outdoors is many times the remedy.

A little exercise walking to a favorite fishing spot, loading the boat or paddling a canoe down a quiet river can, with the sun at your back, provide some cardiovascular exercise, burn some calories and improve your overall health.

Yet, then I think of a preventable outdoor recreation injury or accident inspired by poor choice, such as boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and all the benefits become moot.

“Our goal, as always, is to make sure everyone gets home safely,” said Jackie Lundstrom, North Dakota Game and Fish Department enforcement operations supervisor. “No matter if you're boating or fishing. Making sure you return home safe and others enjoying the outdoors are as well.”

According to Game and Fish enforcement records from 2015-19, there were 74 reported boating accidents, including 11 fatalities, five of which were alcohol-related deaths, and 45 injuries beyond first aid.