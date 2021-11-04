Doug Leier: Deer season questions and answers

When it comes to deer season questions and answers, the best advice I can give is: If you don’t know, ask.

While it may be convenient to ask your friend, co-worker or hunting partner, the best person to ask a specific question on rules and regulations is the game warden in the area you are hunting.

Understanding the strains of Game and Fish enforcement during this busy time of year means asking in advance will help aid in getting a question answered quickly.

Check out the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, for a full list of questions and answers.

What licenses do I need for deer gun season? A general game and habitat or combination license, and the deer license. Gratis license holders need only the gratis license.

I have a concurrent season license. When can I use it? The license can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. You are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.

Can hunters ages 14 or 15 (in 2021) with a youth season license who did not harvest a deer during the youth season, hunt the regular deer gun season with this license? Yes, but you are subject to the restrictions listed on the license.

I was unsuccessful in filling my mule deer buck license in a restricted unit during the youth season. Can I hunt the remainder of the state during the regular gun season? No. You are restricted to the same unit as during the youth season.

I shot a deer, but it is rotten. What can I do? You must take possession of the animal by tagging it. A license only allows you the opportunity to hunt. It is not a guarantee to harvest a deer, or to the quality of the animal.

What should I do if I find a wounded deer? Contact a game warden. Do not shoot the deer unless you want to tag it or are instructed by the warden to do so.

Is camouflage blaze orange acceptable for the deer gun season? No. You must wear both a hat and outer garment above the waistline totaling at least 400 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange.

I hunt with a bow. When do I have to wear orange? Only during the regular deer gun season.

Can I hunt road rights-of-way? Do not hunt on road rights-of-way unless you are certain they are open to public use. Most road rights-of-way are easements under control of the adjacent landowner and are closed to hunting when the adjacent land is posted closed to hunting.

Can I hunt on a section line if it is posted on both sides? No. If the land is posted on both sides, the section line is closed to hunting but is still open for travel.

Hunters with further questions are encouraged to visit the Game and Fish website or call 701-328-6300, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0