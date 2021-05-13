Doug Leier: Deer hunting success a matter of perspective

Success in North Dakota’s deer lottery or in the field is not easy to numerically define.

One hunter's definition of success might be just drawing a tag and spending opening day with friends and family. Renewing the annual traditions of the year provides a successful feeling of accomplishment. In fact, some may not even put in for a tag but just enjoy a hot cup of coffee, a smile and a story from years gone by with hunters in the group who drew a tag.

The other end of the spectrum is the veteran hunter who spent as many days and hours possible in search of a buck of a lifetime, yet never pulled the trigger as the Sunday evening sunset signals season’s end.

Statistical success versus personal success is not easily gleaned from pure numbers. You could relate dozens of other scenarios in your own mind which would classify as either successful or disappointing.

With that in mind, let’s review hunter activity and success from last year. A total of 58,146 North Dakota deer hunters took approximately 39,322 deer during the 2020 deer gun hunting season, according to a postseason survey conducted by the state Game and Fish Department.