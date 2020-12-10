Doug Leier: Darkhouse spearfishing a good winter option

Have you ever tried darkhouse spearfishing in North Dakota? If not, there’s a first time for everything. As we’ve seen since last March when the coronavirus pandemic began canceling, rescheduling and turning much of the world upside down, interest and participation in recreating outdoors has been on the rise.

Recently, Greg Power, Game and Fish Department fisheries division chief, shared some insight from last year's spearing survey that showed 27% did so for the first time in winter 2019-20. While there used to be an opening date to signal the start of the darkhouse spearfishing season, that’s no longer the case. You can start spearing whenever you can find safe ice on which to set up a darkhouse.

It’s been more than 20 years since darkhouse spearfishing for northern pike became legal in North Dakota. The numbers show that people are taking advantage of the expanded opportunities for winter outdoor recreation.

Here’s a recap on darkhouse spearfishing in North Dakota from the 2019-20 season, based on information gathered in a postseason survey.

2019-20 Highlights