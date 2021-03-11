Doug Leier: CWD battle is high priority

CWD was first detected in North Dakota in a mule deer buck taken in the fall of 2009 in the southwestern part of the state. In 2018, it was found in northwestern North Dakota.

How common is it?

CWD can become quite common in a population after it is introduced into an area.

For reasons that are not completely understood, the highest infection rates often are found in adult bucks. In some areas of the country where CWD has become well-established, over 40% of adult bucks are infected with CWD.

The number of years it takes to reach these infection rates depends on several factors including local deer densities and biology, landscape features and how aggressively CWD is directly managed.

Why is it a concern?

There are several reasons to be concerned about CWD.

As infection rates increase, CWD can become the dominate annual cause of mortality that threatens the long-term viability of a herd and impact how many animals can be sustainably harvested each year. The higher infection rates observed in adult bucks also can result in a shift to a younger age structure.