Doug Leier: CRP, bills and stats

We need to point out a few important news items this winter that won’t help you catch more fish through the ice, but are important nonetheless.
CRP and PLOTS
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its voluntary Conservation Reserve Program. Private landowners can sign up at their local USDA Farm Service Agency office through Feb. 12.
This popular program provides options for environmentally sensitive land by reducing soil erosion and improving water quality, but it also provides significant benefits to wildlife populations through the habitat it creates. The habitat created by CRP makes it a great fit for the Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program.
“Game and Fish has partnered with the USDA Farm Service Agency to help producers learn more about CRP and options available to them,” said Kevin Kading, Game and Fish private land section supervisor.
Landowners are encouraged to visit https://gf.nd.gov/landowner/2021-crp-contact-request to answer a few questions that will direct them to their local FSA county office for more detailed information and to apply for CRP. Landowners also can request to be contacted by a Game and Fish private land biologist to learn more about additional incentives and cost-share for allowing walk-in hunting access to their CRP through PLOTS.
Even if you're not a landowner, maybe you hunt or enjoy outdoor recreation. It may be worth mentioning to landowners the voluntary CRP program. They may find out changes in the program or their farming and ranching situation has evolved, and the program may now be worth taking a closer look at.
Outdoors legislation
The Game and Fish Department is once again tracking hunting and fishing issues during the 2021 legislative session.
Interested outdoors enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill number.
Pronghorn hunting stats
Hunter success during last fall’s pronghorn hunting season was 76%, according to Game and Fish statistics.
The department issued 1,782 licenses (1,108 lottery and 674 gratis), and 1,572 hunters took 1,199 pronghorns, consisting of 1,044 bucks, 137 does and 18 fawns. Each hunter spent an average of three days afield.
The 2021 pronghorn hunting season will be determined in July.
Agency website
As always, the Game and Fish website is a great source to stay abreast of any North Dakota outdoors news and information. Once on the site you’ll also find links to sign up for email updates and a variety of social media channels to connect.
Even with all the modern technology and changes, you still have the option to call the department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 701-328-6300.
Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.