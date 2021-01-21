Doug Leier: CRP, bills and stats

We need to point out a few important news items this winter that won’t help you catch more fish through the ice, but are important nonetheless.

CRP and PLOTS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its voluntary Conservation Reserve Program. Private landowners can sign up at their local USDA Farm Service Agency office through Feb. 12.

This popular program provides options for environmentally sensitive land by reducing soil erosion and improving water quality, but it also provides significant benefits to wildlife populations through the habitat it creates. The habitat created by CRP makes it a great fit for the Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program.

“Game and Fish has partnered with the USDA Farm Service Agency to help producers learn more about CRP and options available to them,” said Kevin Kading, Game and Fish private land section supervisor.