Doug Leier: Courtesy, patience are key at the boat ramp

No matter if you’re attending a baseball game, concert or any summer gathering, getting there and getting home safely and efficiently is important.

At a recent concert it was pouring rain, and everyone had the same idea. How can we get out of here as fast as we can?

It’s the same with boating and fishing. We all want to get on and off the water sooner rather than later. Safe, quick and efficient. Ask yourself who wants to spend more time in the parking lot at the game or on the water? Even with more places to fish, boat and enjoy the water than ever before in North Dakota, the expansion of fishable waters and expanded use also means an increase in anglers, boats and personal watercraft.

The result is a combination that can lead to problems at boat ramps when someone ends up taking more time than usual.

The Game and Fish Department offers these reminders to help everyone get on and off the water quicker.

Launching

When you first arrive, don’t pull onto the ramp until your boat is ready to launch. If you’ve never used the site before, it might be a good idea to first park away from the main access and walk down and observe firsthand the flow of boats and vehicles.

Next, do as much as you can to ready your boat and equipment prior to approaching the ramp. Remove covers, load equipment, remove tie-downs, attach lines and put in your drain plug before backing onto the ramp. Some simple little items such as unplugging the lighting and double checking the plug can save some unintended issues.

When ready, pull in line to launch. Wait your turn. Be courteous. Patience is sometimes easier said than done, but in the grand scheme of a morning, day or weekend on the water, a few extra minutes preparing and waiting will help ensure an enjoyable outing.

It takes at least two people to launch a boat efficiently and courteously. One to handle the boat and one to take care of the tow vehicle. When the boat is launched, move it out of the way as quickly as possible to allow access to the next in line. The other person should be ready to remove the tow vehicle and clear the launch and landing efficiently.

Loading

Don’t block the loading area with your boat until your tow vehicle is ready to load. There’s no reason to back down and wait for the boat to arrive. Courtesy is a two-way street, and you wouldn’t want another boat and vehicle blocking your access if you were ready to load out. Likewise, there’s no need to begin unloading gear from the boat into the tow vehicle. Wait until you are clear of the launch area to unload gear.

As soon as your trailer is in the water, load and secure your boat to the trailer.

Remove boat and trailer from the water as quickly as possible. Make sure the boat is on the trailer and secure, but there’s no need to reconnect trailer lights or tow straps until the boat is away from the ramp.

Pull the boat well clear of the ramp and into the parking area to finish securing your boat and unloading gear.

Drain all water and remove all vegetation from your boat and trailer, and remember to leave all plugs out while the boat is in transport. Leaving the plug out while in transit is a regulation designed to reduce the likelihood of spreading aquatic nuisance species from one water to another.

Finally, if you see a boater struggling and can safely offer assistance, lend a hand. It’s more productive than losing your cool in the summer heat.