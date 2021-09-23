Doug Leier: Cooperation key to North Dakota fisheries

Personnel from both agencies bring different skills to the partnership. State fisheries biologists provide the know-how in egg-collecting, fish-hauling and a thorough knowledge of North Dakota waters. Conversely, the hatchery has disease experts and the wisdom of raising fish.

“We are all working on the same goal of making fishing better across the state, regardless of what uniform we wear, or the different patches on our sleeves,” Weigel said. “They want to produce great, healthy fish, and lots of them, and we want to make sure we’re getting them to the lakes and providing the proper management that makes for the best fishing we can possibly provide.”

Garrison Dam and Valley City national fish hatcheries are critical to North Dakota fishing because the fish populations in many waters are just not self-sustaining. And with many more waters on the landscape today, the demand to produce and stock walleye keeps climbing.

“People need to keep in mind the number of fish we stock isn’t driven by what the hatchery can produce, it’s driven by need,” Weigel said. “Thirty years ago, we only needed 3 to 5 million walleyes because we had fewer than 200 lakes to stock. Today, we have 450 lakes to stock, and 10 to 12 million is just barely enough to cover what we need to do.”