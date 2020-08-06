Doug Leier: Cooperation is key

A combination of weather factors forced Rice Lake to reach its natural outlet for the first time since European settlement in North Dakota. Bailey said Rice Lake hit one of its recent lows in fall of 2008, making it about 20 feet lower than it is today.

Common carp, which tend to swim longer distances upstream, could have easily maneuvered into Rice Lake, if not for a drop structure built in spring on private land to halt the upstream invasion. Water started flowing out of Rice Lake’s natural outlet the last week of March, and the drop structure was put in place the first week of April on land owned and operated by Dale Nieuwsma and Duane Nieuwsma downstream of Rice Lake.

“Rice Lake hits its outlet and flows very gently, not losing a lot of elevation for the first several miles,” Bailey said. “So, we’re fortunate to have this half-mile-or-so stretch that offered a little steeper gradient where we could install a drop structure. We’re very fortunate to have Dale and Duane Nieuwsma, who were willing to let us conduct this project on their property. Without landowners like these, these projects simply cannot be done.”

Dale Nieuwsma was born on the property in the early 1950s and has never seen the water this high.